JAKARTA Nov 13 Indonesia's new government is
rethinking the timing and size of a rise in subsidized fuel
prices following a sharp drop in global oil prices, the vice
president's office said on Thursday.
President Joko Widodo was poised this month to raise prices
by as much as 3,000 rupiah ($0.25) per litre, but a 7 percent
decline in U.S. crude prices since his Oct. 20
inauguration has eased the pressure to act quickly.
Widodo, who took office on Oct. 20, has promised to confront
a ballooning $23 billion fuel subsidy bill, the main factor
behind the budget and current account deficits.
"How much the hike will be is the crucial part, especially
since there has been a decrease in the global oil price. That is
why the price is still being discussed," said Husain Abdullah,
spokesman for Vice President Jusuf Kalla.
Indonesia's subsidized fuel prices are among the cheapest in
the world with gasoline costing 6,500 rupiah a litre and diesel
5,500 rupiah.
Widodo's government has been considering a fuel price hike
of between 2,000-3,000 rupiah.
"If we follow the trend, it should be this month. But we
don't know for sure, there are other considerations to decide on
a precise date," Abdullah said.
Widodo is expected to discuss the fuel subsidy issue with
Kalla and his cabinet after he returns next week from attending
the G20 summit in Australia.
Raising fuel prices is a sensitive issue that typically
sparks protests and contributed to the downfall of long-serving
autocrat and then president Suharto in 1998.
Protests, which remain largely peaceful, have been staged on
a regular basis in Jakarta and other major cities ahead of the
expected announcement.
(1 US dollar = 12,205.0000 rupiah)
