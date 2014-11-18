* Bank Indonesia hikes policy rate 25 bps to 7.75 pct
* Fuel price increase to add to inflationary pressures
* Govt says subsidy cuts to save $11.5 bln in 2015
By Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Nov 18 Indonesia's central bank, moving
quickly to contain inflation after the government raised fuel
prices more than 30 percent, hiked its benchmark interest rate
by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent on Tuesday.
In his first major economic policy decision, President Joko
Widodo on Monday night raised subsidised gasoline and diesel
prices by more than 30 percent to help fund his reform agenda
and tackle the country's budget and current account deficits.
"The increase of BI Rate is to anchor inflation expectations
and to ensure that inflationary pressures remain under control
and temporary, after the subsidised fuel price hike," said Bank
Indonesia in a statement. "The decision is also consistent with
the progress in managing current account deficit towards a more
sustainable level."
The interest rate hike was the first rate-change
since November 2013. The last time the rate was 7.75 percent was
March 2009.
Bank Indonesia (BI) also kept its overnight deposit facility
rate, known as Fasbi, unchanged at 5.75 percent and raised its
lending facility rate by 50 basis points to 8.00 percent.
The central bank has pushed for significant cuts in fuel
subsidies, which have made it focus monetary policy on the big
current account deficit instead of raising economic growth,
which has fallen to 5.01 percent, its slowest pace in five
years.
Indonesia's growth hasn't dropped below 5 percent since the
third quarter of 2009, when it was 4.27 percent.
BI Deputy Governor Perry Warjiyo said fuel price hikes will
add 2.6 percentage points to the inflation rate, which is
expected to reach at 7.9 percent at year-end.
The fuel price hike is expected to have a minimal impact on
the current account balance, with the finance ministry
maintaining its forecast for a deficit of 2.5-3.0 percent of
gross domestic product next year.
The full impact of the higher fuel prices on the economy
will only be felt in early 2015, they say.
The fuel-price news helped push Indonesian stocks
higher, closing up nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, while the rupiah
briefly climbed to a 2-week high against the dollar.
RUPIAH SUPPORT
The rate rise will provide some support for the rupiah,
which has fallen 6 percent in six months against the dollar as
investors worried about Indonesia's political situation and
potential for capital outflows from one of Asia's
highest-yielding bond markets.
Between June and November 2013, BI raised its policy rate by
175 basis points.
Monday's fuel-price hike is expected to save the government
of Southeast Asia's biggest economy around $11.5 billion next
year, or around 9 percent of the central government's budgetary
spending, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said.
Widodo has pledged to use the funds for infrastructure,
health, education and agriculture. More than $1 billion will be
earmarked on irrigation alone next year.
Credit-rating agencies welcomed the increase in fuel prices
but said it was only a stop-gap in the absence of further steps
to liberalise prices.
"Unless a comprehensive overhaul of the domestic fuel price
mechanism is put in place, Indonesia's fiscal position is still
vulnerable to fluctuation in global oil prices," said Takahira
Ogawa, director of sovereign ratings at Standard & Poor's in
Singapore.
There were no major protests on Tuesday about the fuel-price
hikes in Jakarta, but in Makassar, Medan and Bogor some people
took to the streets and local media reported minor scuffles. The
government has promised to provide at least 6.4 trillion rupiah
in social assistance to 15.5 million poor households to soften
the impact this year.
Wai Ho Leong, economist at Barclays in Singapore, said BI's
hike "came earlier than we had expected, reflecting a greater
need to be as pre-emptive as possible to protect their
credibility. This is going to be positive for rupiah assets."
($1 = 12,150 rupiah)
