JAKARTA Nov 25 The Indonesian government wants
to set fuel subsidies at a fixed amount at petrol stations to
make government costs more predictable, the country's finance
minister said on Tuesday.
In his first month in office, President Joko Widodo slashed
nearly 10 percent of planned budget spending next year by taking
the politically risky move of raising subsidised gasoline and
diesel prices.
Indonesian currently sets domestic fuel prices below the
market price, with the government subsidising the difference.
Widodo last week hiked fuel prices by 2,000 rupiah ($0.16) per
litre, with subsidised gasoline now costing 8,500 rupiah and
diesel 7,500 a litre.
To limit an increase in future fuel subsidy costs, the
finance ministry is working on plans to fix the government
subsidy at a specific level per litre.
"The government has serious plans to implement a so-called
fixed subsidy scheme ... to fix the amount of subsidy per
litre," said Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro at an
investment conference in the capital.
"From a fiscal point of view, the fuel subsidy budget will
be much more manageable."
He did not elaborate, saying details were still being
reviewed.
A fuel subsidy cap will need approval by the
opposition-dominated parliament.
Thes fuel price hike led to some protests in major cities
throughout Indonesia, but the reaction in the capital was fairly
muted.
(1 US dollar = 12,160.0000 rupiah)
