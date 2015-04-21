JAKARTA, April 21 Indonesia will not
re-introduce government subsidies for gasoline even if prices
bounce back to previous highs, the energy minister said on
Tuesday.
President Joko Widodo scrapped gasoline subsidies at the
start of the year, freeing up $20 billion dollars in state
spending for infrastructure and agricultural projects.
The removal of the subsidies - in keeping with policies
announced during Widodo's campaign to win the presidency last
year - hit as international oil prices were dipping to six-year
lows, softening some of the pain of higher fuel prices.
The global Brent crude benchmark has climbed nearly
40 percent from $45.19 a barrel in January, though, prompting
speculation that Indonesia might reinstate the subsidies if
international oil prices keep rising.
"The president said we will never retreat from this policy,"
oil minister Sudirman Said said at a conference.
"This is our effort to educate our people that we are no
longer rich in oil and gas."
In January, the government moved the burden of fuel
subsidies to Pertamina, forcing the state-owned company to
accept losses to ensure retail fuel prices do not rise too fast
for consumers in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Pertamina said it lost $72.5 million over the first two
months of the year on fuel sold at prices set by the government
below the company's preferred level.
The company is looking at replacing its ubiquitous RON88
"Premium" gasoline, which was subsidized by the government until
this year, with a higher grade RON90 "Pertalite" grade.
The higher grade would help Pertamina pocket more revenue as
RON88 is being sold at a loss.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Tom Hogue)