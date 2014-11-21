JAKARTA Nov 21 Indonesia's government must
issue 2015 raw sugar import permits this month or face further
closures of refineries and shutdowns at food and drinks
businesses, an industry group in the world's top importer said,
warning the situation was at crisis point.
Last week, Indonesia's sugar-refining association said it
expected a third of the country's plants to shut temporarily by
the end of the month after the government cut import quotas for
the sweetener this year despite rising demand.
A prolonged shortage of raw sugar may dent revenue at
refinery owners such as Olam International and Wilmar
International, lead to smuggling and push up domestic
white sugar prices.
"The government must decide as soon as possible - within
this month," Adhi Lukman, chairman of the Indonesian Food and
Beverage Industries Association (GAPMMI), told Reuters. "This is
a critical point. If there is no decision by December, there
will be a critical situation from January onwards."
Raw import quotas for 2014 were cut after lobbying by
sugarcane farmers and millers, who say white sugar stocks are
high and that sugar refined from foreign raws had fed illegally
into the household market.
Indonesia's sugar industry is split in two and is tightly
regulated. Households, retail and small-to-medium firms rely on
domestic white sugar supplied by a network of older mills, while
modern refineries import raws for large-scale food and beverage
industries, mostly from Brazil, Thailand and Australia.
Government officials put white sugar stocks at 900,000
tonnes, said Lukman, adding that domestic whites were expensive
due to a government floor price of 8,500 rupiah ($0.70) per kg
and were not of the quality demanded by industry.
The trade ministry cut the quota for raw sugar imports this
year by 7 percent to 2.8 million tonnes, Lukman said,
forecasting that refined sugar demand from industry would climb
7 percent to 2.9 million tonnes this year, then to 3.1 million
in 2015.
Despite rising demand, four of Indonesia's refineries had
already temporarily closed due to the lack of raws, with the
other seven using up dwindling stocks that should be enough to
meet 2014 demand, he said. He had no estimate for inventories.
"The important thing is that we plan for next year," he
said, adding delays in issuing import permits were due in part
to a change of government in October. The administration of
President Joko Widodo wants the country to be self-sufficient in
sugar within five years.
Indonesia's trade ministry had not yet issued import permits
for 2015, spokeswoman Ani Mulyanti said by text, giving no
explanation.
