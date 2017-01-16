JAKARTA Jan 16 The Indonesian government plans to issue additional import permits for 400,000 tonnes of raw sugar for household consumption, trade minister Enggartiasto Lukita said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the trade ministry had issued permit to import 1.5 million tonnes of raw sugar for the food and beverage industry, Lukita said.

Indonesian households consume 3.2 million tonnes to 3.5 million tonnes of sugar per year. Indonesia's white sugar production in 2016 is seen at around 2.1 million tonnes, Lukita added. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)