* Superjet developed as catalyst for Russian aerospace
* Bid to increase Russia's clout and diversify economy
* Western firms helped with Sukhoi airliner development
* Fate of project rests on Indonesia crash investigation
By Tim Hepher and Gleb Stolyarov
PARIS/MOSCOW, May 10 The hilltop crash of a
Sukhoi passenger jet ferrying journalists and dignitaries on a
mission to drum up foreign sales in Indonesia potentially casts
a shadow over Kremlin efforts to restore Russia's once mighty
aerospace industry.
Analysts can't yet say how far the loss of the first new
passenger jet since the fall of the Soviet Union will damage the
rebirth of Russian aviation, but agree it deals a psychological
blow at a time when domestic air safety is also under scrutiny.
The aircraft was on a promotional tour to showcase Russia's
arrival as a peer to regional jetmakers like Brazil's Embraer or
Canada's Bombardier, with Russia especially anxious to shake off
the poor safety reputation of its earlier Soviet domestic fleet.
With so much national pride invested in Russia's relatively
young aircraft project, the crash is likely to shake the
confidence of the industry in a way that would be less common
among Western firms whose accident rate is statistically lower.
That could change if investigators find no technical fault.
"If it was pilot error then it is not a huge blow to the
Russian aerospace industry. However if it was a technical
problem with the aircraft, then it could really affect customer
perception of the aircraft and order capability," said Tom
Chruszcz, a director at the ratings agency Fitch.
President Vladimir Putin, who completed a job swap with
former president Dmitry Medvedev to start a new six-year term on
Monday, championed the development of Sukhoi's Superjet regional
airplane during a previous stint as Russian leader.
Analysts say Putin wants to revive the aerospace sector,
shattered by the collapse of the Soviet Union, to demonstrate
Moscow's industrial clout abroad and help project the Kremlin's
authority to voters inside Russia.
Built by the former Soviet Union's largest warplane maker,
Sukhoi's Superjet is a 78- to 98-seat regional airliner designed
for sale on a global market which has historically shied away
from Russian-built jets for safety reasons.
Russia has declared ambitions to sell $250 billion worth of
aircraft by 2025 and overtake even Soviet-era output records to
compete with the U.S. and European giants.
Sukhoi's sister company Irkut -- both are part of a giant
state aircraft holding company forged by Putin and known as
United Aviation Corporation -- has matched China in developing a
150-seat airliner called MS-21 to rival Airbus and Boeing jets.
Wednesday's disappearance of a Superjet from Indonesian
radars during a demonstration flight near a volcano coincided
with a Victory Day military parade on Moscow's Red Square, where
Putin promised to promote Russia on the world stage.
"If this is a catastrophe, then, of course, it's bad for
Russia's image in the world, given also that last year was
unlucky in terms of air safety," Boris Rybak, director of Moscow
thinktank Infomost, said, speaking before rescuers located the
wreckage and reported no sign of survivors.
FIGHTER FACTORY RESTORED
No industrial effort better symbolizes Moscow's push to
restore national pride than Sukhoi's Superjet and its factory,
which Reuters visited when the aircraft was inaugurated in 2007.
The eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in Russia's Far East
was once sealed off from the outside world as a nerve centre of
Soviet submarine and fighter production.
But its economy collapsed when orders and government cash
dried up at the end of the Cold War and Sukhoi fighter engineers
resorted to making children's bicycles, say local guides.
The Superjet restored jobs and commercial prospects to an
abandoned corner of the plant as a jet designed for Westerners
slowly took shape beneath peeling Soviet frescoes -- yards from
the continued trickle of Sukhoi Su-27 combat jet production.
Its long-deserted civil airport terminal, a museum of
mosaics and vintage weighing machines, was re-opened to allow
investors and foreign media to witness the Superjet's rollout.
"The Superjet is more than a plane; it is a priority
project," First Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov told Russian
assembly workers at the Superjet's rollout ceremony in 2007.
Its future now lies in the hands of crash investigators.
Moscow will hope the crash does not harm its aerospace sector.
A senior Russian official suggested the crash was caused by
pilot error rather than a technical failure, but most safety
analysts cautioned it was too early to say what caused the
disaster.
The circumstances and potential loss of prestige echo the
notorious crash of the Soviet Union's monster eight-engined
Tupolev "Maxim Gorky" during a demonstration flight in 1935. The
crash almost 77 years ago to the day was blamed on the pilot,
but the exact circumstances have never been fully established.
The reputations of several Western companies are also tied
up in the Superjet's future.
Boeing acted as a consultant on the project including
for flight and maintenance crew training. But its role is mainly
seen as a symbolic one, with the U.S. group keen to tap into
Russian titanium supplies for its next generation of jetliners.
French and Italian firms, however, invested heavily and this
has been a key selling point in Sukhoi's marketing efforts.
Alenia Aeronautica, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica,
bought 25 percent of Sukhoi's civil division to back the
project. It is responsible for the global marketing and
after-sales support that are both crucial for winning contracts.
"The Russian aerospace industry collapsed after the Cold War
and the Russians aim to work their way back to commercial market
acceptance by working with Western suppliers to improve
standards, manufacturing procedures and product support," said
analyst Richard Aboulafia of Virginia-based Teal Group.
"This crash doesn't mean they can't do it but it is
certainly a setback, and it will depend what is found in the
investigation. There is a lot we don't know yet," he added.
Sukhoi has expressed hopes that the development dollars and
technology of Western suppliers would attract Western airlines
who may otherwise be reticent about buying Russian. It is also
under-cutting rivals with a price of some $30 million per plane.
So far it has found buyers for 170 aircraft out of 1,000 it
would like to sell but no mainstream Western airlines. Irish
budget carrier Ryanair has expressed tentative interest.
