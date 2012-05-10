(Recasts, adds comment)
By Olivia Rondonuwu
CIHIDEUNG, Indonesia May 10 Wreckage of a
Russian Sukhoi aircraft with about 50 people on board was found
on Thursday strewn on a steep ridge on a mountain south of the
Indonesian capital where it crashed during a demonstration
flight. There was no sign of survivors.
The Superjet 100 aircraft, Russia's first all-new passenger
jet since the fall of the Soviet Union, went missing on
Wednesday about 40 miles (64 km) south of Jakarta. It was
carrying Indonesian businessmen, eight Russians, including
embassy officials, pilots and technicians, and journalists.
A rescue helicopter spotted debris on the side of the
dormant Mount Salak volcano after the search was resumed early
on Thursday.
An Indonesian air force unit was preparing to drop a team
from a helicopter onto the ridge in search of survivors, air
force spokesman Yunis said.
Soldiers, some carrying climbing ropes, also trooped up
forested slopes towards the crash site, a Reuters witness said.
"The airplane crashed at the edge of Salak mountain ... An
investigation must be done immediately and thoroughly,"
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono told a news conference.
Those on board included eight crew and 42 guests, according
to figures from the Russian embassy, Sunaryo, chairman of
Sukhoi's Indonesian agent, PT Trimarga Rekatama, said.
A picture taken from the rescue helicopter that found the
debris and seen by Reuters appeared to show that the plane flew
into an almost vertical wall of rock on an inaccessible part of
the mountain.
Small pieces of white debris could be seen scattered down an
exposed stretch of cliff surrounded by forest. It would take at
least six hours to walk to the site, rescue officials said.
Radio contact with the aircraft was lost at about 0800 GMT
on Wednesday after it descended to 6,000 feet (1,800 metres)
near Mount Salak, which rises to 7,254 feet (2,200 metres) above
sea level, a rescue official said.
AIRCRAFT FOR EXPORT
The aircraft made two demonstration flights on Wednesday.
It returned to Halim Perdanakusuma airport, east of Jakarta,
after the first flight where some people got off because it was
the time for Muslim prayers and then got left behind, according
to Sunaryo. Others who had not planned to fly got on board.
Sukhoi, which has orders for 170 planes worldwide, plans to
produce up to 1,000 Superjets, primarily for foreign markets.
It aimed to sell 42 planes to Indonesia, which is seeing a
fast-expanding aviation market that aims to tap travel by a
growing middle class in the world's fourth-most populous nation.
Indonesia's Sky Aviation signed a commitment last August to
buy 12 of the Sukhoi Superjet 100s.
"We're currently concentrating on the plane crash as some of
our staff were in the plane. We are waiting for the
investigation by the authorities, whether it's human error or
plane issues," said Sutito Zainudin, general manager marketing
of PT Sky Aviation.
"We will take further action about the Sukhoi
after the investigation is completed," Zainudin said. A
state-run newspaper in Vietnam said Laos was the first country
in Southeast Asia to have placed an order for the aircraft.
The jet was developed with Western design advice and
technology from companies including Italy's Finmeccanica
, as well as avionics and engine equipment from French
aerospace firms Thales and Safran.
Built in a converted corner of a Sukhoi fighter factory in
Siberia, the Superjet was unveiled in 2007 as part of a drive to
restore pride in Russia's aviation industry, but it ran into a
series of development delays.
The Superjet 100, with a capacity of 68-103 passengers, is
already in service with Russia's Aeroflot and Armenian carrier
Armavia and is half way through a 15,500-km (9,630-mile),
six-nation Asian tour to try to drum up more international
customers.
The aircraft is being marketed internationally in
partnership with Finmeccanica subsidiary Alenia Aeronautica.
