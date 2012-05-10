CIDAHU, Indonesia May 10 Indonesia rescuers spotted on Thursday wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft that went missing with up to 50 people on board the previous day in a mountainous area south of the capital while on a demonstration flight.

The wreckage, on the edge of a cliff at 5,500 feet (1,650 meters), was spotted by a search helicopter, they said. There was no word about the fate of those on board.

(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by)