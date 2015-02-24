KUALA LUMPUR Feb 24 Indonesia is aiming to
boost volumes of Islamic bonds (sukuk) by introducing new assets
to support the transactions, a government official said on
Tuesday.
The government is considering the use of state goods and
services as underlying assets on its sukuk, which have
previously relied on projects and infrastructure assets under
the ijara or wakala formats, Robert Pakpahan, head of financing
and risk management at Indonesia's finance ministry, told
Reuters.
"We want to increase our capability in doing sukuk," said
Robert.
Authorities in Indonesia want to reshape the country's
Islamic finance industry by encouraging consolidation and
building a new regulatory system, as the sector seeks to catch
up with more mature markets in Malaysia and the Middle East.
The new structures could expedite the issuance process for
government sukuk, which typically involve prolonged due
diligence before going to market, he added.
A study on the use of new sukuk structures is still
underway, and the changes will not be implemented in 2015, he
added.
The country has made a bigger push for other formats such as
retail sukuk, which the government will use this month to raise
$1.5 billion to finance local developments.
It last went to the global market to raise $1.5 billion from
a sovereign sukuk in September, receiving an order book worth
$10.2 billion for the transaction.
The government will return with another foreign-currency
transaction this year, Pakpahan said, without disclosing the
size of the sukuk sale or timing.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)