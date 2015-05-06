(Corrects name of company to Dubai Islamic Bank from Dubai
Holdings Bhd in 2nd paragraph)
KUALA LUMPUR May 6 Indonesia has mandated four
banks for its next global sukuk, which is expected to be
denominated in U.S. dollars, IFR reported on Wednesday.
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC
and JP Morgan have been hired as joint lead managers for the
sukuk, said IFR in its report, adding that investor meetings
will be held in London, the Middle East and Kuala Lumpur over
the next two weeks.
The issuance marks the sixth global sukuk for Indonesia. It
last raised $1.5 billion in September, with a 10-year sukuk that
drew over $10 billion in orders.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)