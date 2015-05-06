(Corrects name of company to Dubai Islamic Bank from Dubai Holdings Bhd in 2nd paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR May 6 Indonesia has mandated four banks for its next global sukuk, which is expected to be denominated in U.S. dollars, IFR reported on Wednesday.

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Dubai Islamic Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan have been hired as joint lead managers for the sukuk, said IFR in its report, adding that investor meetings will be held in London, the Middle East and Kuala Lumpur over the next two weeks.

The issuance marks the sixth global sukuk for Indonesia. It last raised $1.5 billion in September, with a 10-year sukuk that drew over $10 billion in orders. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)