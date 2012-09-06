DUBAI/JAKARTA, Sept 6 The Republic of Indonesia has mandated HSBC, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank for a new global Islamic bond, or sukuk, issue planned before the end of the year, two banking sources said on Thursday.

In August, a finance ministry official said the state planned to issue a $1 billion sukuk in late October. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Bernardo Vizcaino in Dubai and Janeman Latul in Jakarta; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)