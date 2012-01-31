(Adds details, quote)

JAKARTA Jan 31 Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) plans to sell a 12 to 14 percent stake in new shares via a rights issue, said the country's chief economic minister Hatta Rajasa on Tuesday.

The rights issue for BTN, the country's biggest mortgage lender with a market capitalisation of $1.1 billion, may raise up to $162 million, according to Reuters calculations based on BTN's share price on Tuesday.

"We have approved BTN's capital raising plan," Rajasa said, after meeting members of the government's privatisation committee, which includes the finance and state-owned enterprises ministers.

The government owns a 71.6 percent stake in BTN.

The opportunity to buy a stake in the Indonesian lender is likely to draw investor interest for exposure to buoyant consumer demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy, which is still expected to grow at over 6 percent this year despite a global slowdown. Loan growth is running at around 25 percent.

Indonesia is currently the only emerging market in Asia with almost no ownership limits on banks, with a central bank proposal to impose limits on hold. It is one of Asia's most fragmented banking markets, with about 2,000 lenders, so analysts further consolidation in the sector.

However, the government has been cautious in listing state firms on the stock market after criticism over the IPO of flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia last year because of a high valuation and corporate governance issues.

It then cancelled a plan to list 11 firms in 2011 and delayed the planned IPO of PT Semen Baturaja to this year.

The government has now decided to also delay the listing of pawn shop provider PT Pegadaian this year as it feels the firm is not yet ready to go public, said Dahlan Iskan, the state-owned enterprises minister.