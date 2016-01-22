JAKARTA Jan 22 Indonesia will waive value added
tax on all livestock related businesses, also removing the tax
applied on cattle imports this year, a finance ministry official
said on Friday.
"To synergize food policy, especially strategic goods in the
food sector, we will exempt livestock from VAT," said Astera
Primanto Bhakti, a member of the special staff of the finance
minister.
The VAT imposition on livestock businesses at the start of
2016 caught many by surprise. The move may create inflationary
pressure, Indonesia's central bank said on Friday.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)