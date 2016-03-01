JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia is considering
separating the tax office from the Finance Ministry in 2018, an
official at the planning ministry said on Tuesday.
With such a change, the office will be more flexible on
matters such as recruitment and payroll management, Sidqy
Suyitno, director of state budget and monetary analysis, told
reporters.
"It will be directly under the president but will still
coordinate with the finance ministry," he said.
Currently, the directorate-general of taxation reports to
the finance minister.
When campaigning for election as president in 2014, Joko
Widodo proposed creation of an autonomous tax office.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)