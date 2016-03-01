JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia is considering separating the tax office from the Finance Ministry in 2018, an official at the planning ministry said on Tuesday.

With such a change, the office will be more flexible on matters such as recruitment and payroll management, Sidqy Suyitno, director of state budget and monetary analysis, told reporters.

"It will be directly under the president but will still coordinate with the finance ministry," he said.

Currently, the directorate-general of taxation reports to the finance minister.

When campaigning for election as president in 2014, Joko Widodo proposed creation of an autonomous tax office.