Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
JAKARTA, July 18 The Indonesian government will start the implementation of its tax amnesty programme on Monday, more than two weeks after parliament passed the law in an effort to bring home funds stashed abroad, a tax official said.
The country's finance minister will hold a press briefing later Monday, the official, who declined to be named, told Reuters on Monday.
The government will impose a 2-5 percent tax for assets repatriated by March 2017. Those assets must be kept in Indonesia for three years in funds managed by appointed banks, and can be invested in several ways, including government bonds.
The government has named the four state banks and three private banks as managers for the fund, according to president director of Bank Central Asia, one of the appointed banks.
(Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sam Holmes)
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.