JAKARTA Aug 12 Indonesia is cutting in half a
tax on home sales from September, according to a presidential
regulation, a move that should help the country's property
sector.
The sellers of homes will be subject to a final tax of 2.5
percent of the transaction price, instead of the current 5
percent, based to the regulation signed by President Joko Widodo
on Aug. 8.
For purchases of homes smaller than 36 square meters, the
rate will be only 1 percent. The regulation said this is "to
give protection for citizens with low income".
Ken Dwijugiasteadi, head of Indonesia's tax office, told
Reuters on Friday the measure is "to support the property
sector and to help aid purchasing power because one of the
people's primary need is to own a house".
Trimegah Securities said the regulation should benefit
property companies such as PT Modernland Realty Tbk
and PT Intiland Development Tbk.
It said they should expect better net margins, and that the
regulation "should offset high interest cost, which ultimately
leads to heightened dividend payment ability".
Sales in the country's residential market rose 4.02 percent
in April-June from the previous quarter, when they increased
1.51 percent, a recent Bank Indonesia survey showed.
In June, the central bank announced it would ease
downpayment requirements for property lending in August in a bid
to spur sector growth. Officials have said regulations backing
the changes would be released soon.
