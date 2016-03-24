(Adds comment, background)
By Bernadette Christina Munthe and Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, March 24 Taxi-hailing apps Grab and
Uber Technologies Inc must partner with a transport
business and register their cars by the end of May if they want
to go on operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy, a
minister said on Thursday.
Indonesia's new rules on the online ride-hailing apps come
two days after thousands of cabbies held a protest rally in the
capital, Jakarta, demanding the government ban the two
companies.
The rise of ride-hailing apps has sparked protests and legal
action around the world from traditional taxi operators, who see
the new operators as a threat to their livelihoods.
"Uber, Grab are app companies. If they want (to operate),
they have to partner with a transportation business entity, like
a car rental company," Transportation Minister Ignasius Jonan
told reporters.
Singapore's Grab and U.S.-based Uber said they would abide
by the new rules.
"Even before the demonstration, we had started the process
to help our drivers form a cooperative unit and meet the
requirements," Ridzki Kramadibrata, managing director of Grab
Indonesia, told Reuters.
Donny Sutadi, Uber Indonesia's commissioner, told reporters
they would partner with a car rental company.
The proliferation of cheap taxis using the ride-hailing apps
in frequently gridlocked Jakarta has made the traditional
pick-up and drop-off taxi services unprofitable, threatening the
business models of the country's top taxi firms.
President Joko Widodo has welcomed the competition provided
by the new companies.
Indonesian cabbies clashed with drivers working for online
apps during the Tuesday protest.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Nick Macfie, Robert Birsel)