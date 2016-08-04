UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-jek raised over $550 million from investors including U.S. private equity firm KKR, the companies said in a joint statement late on Thursday.
The Indonesian start-up, whose primary business is offering cheap motorcycle rides in the congested capital city Jakarta, named Warburg Pincus, Farallon Capital, and Capital Group Private Markets among its other investors.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.