Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects headline to say anti-monopoly agency, not regulator)
JAKARTA, March 3 Five Indonesian telecommunication firms have been fined a total of 77 billion rupiah ($5.8 million) for setting the rate charged for text messages far above costs, the head of the country's anti-monopoly agency said on Thursday.
In 2008, the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) found PT XL Axiata Tbk, PT Telkomsel, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk and Mobile-8 Telecom guilty.
The Indonesian Supreme Court upheld KPPU's verdict on Monday, KPPU Head Syarkawi Rauf told reporters on Thursday. ($1 = 13,262.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
