Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JAKARTA Feb 7 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia , the country's biggest telecom firm, is considering merging its tower unit with a listed telecom firm as part of a plan to expand its tower business, an official said on Thursday.
Telkom is considering four listed telecom tower firms, including Tower Bersama and Sarana Menara, for the merger with its unit PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), but official discussions have not yet started, said Indra Utoyo, a Telkom director.
"The plan is to unlock the value of Mitratel, which could be via merger with listed telecom firms or an IPO," Utoyo told Reuters.
Telkom has hired Barclays Capital for the plan, Utoyo said.
Mitratel manages around 3,000 towers and is in the process of acquiring around 14,000 towers from its sister company PT Telkomsel. (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)