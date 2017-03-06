BRIEF-Seohwa says subscription results of 1st series convertible bonds
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 16
JAKARTA, March 6 Indonesia's largest telecommunication firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) posted a 25 percent increase in net profit for 2016 to 19.35 trillion rupiah ($1.45 billion), according to a company filing on Monday.
Telkom's net profit rose from 15.59 trillion rupiah a year earlier. ($1 = 13,363 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Says all of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on June 16
LONDON, June 16 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced increasing criticism on Friday for not meeting survivors of a deadly London tower block blaze as she scrambled for a deal to stay in power after a botched election gamble.
* Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities