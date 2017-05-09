BANGKOK May 9 Thailand's PTT Exploration and
Production said on Tuesday it was suspending
investment in Indonesia after the Indonesian government filed a
$2 billion lawsuit against it for alleged damage from an oil
spill eight years ago.
"Due to the current lawsuit, PTTEP has decided to suspend
its investment decision in potential projects until further
conclusion of the lawsuit," a company statement said.
PTTEP said Indonesia was one of its strategic priorities for
investment.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Matthew Tostevin
and Tom Hogue)