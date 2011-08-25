JAKARTA Aug 25 Refined tin production at Indonesia's state-owned Timah , the world's largest integrated tin miner, fell 5 percent in the first half of this year compared to a year ago, the company said on Thursday.

First half refined tin production was 18,455 tonnes versus 19,501 tonnes last year, the company said in a statement.

At 0519 GMT, benchmark tin prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) were at $23,300 a tonne, up from $23,250 at the close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)