JAKARTA, Aug 25 Refined tin production at
Indonesia's Timah , the world's largest integrated tin
miner, fell 5 percent in the first half of this year compared
with a year ago, the state-owned company said on Thursday.
First-half refined tin production was 18,455 tonnes versus
19,501 tonnes last year, the company said in a statement.
"The declining Timah refined tin production (is) because of
slower market demand, especially from China as a major tin
consumer in the world," said Norico Gaman, head of research at
BNI Securities. "China may experience slower economic growth
this year and the impact (is) also on falling China's industries
demand for tin.
"Timah reduced its tin production in order to maintain
global tin prices," added Gaman. "However, in the same period
Timah still could record improving revenue, operating profit,
and net income, which was helped by a higher average tin price
from last year."
At 1104 GMT, benchmark tin prices on the London
Metal Exchange (LME) were at $23,500 a tonne, up from $23,250 at
the close on Wednesday.
Tin, used in electronics, plating and lead-free solders,
struck a record high above $33,000 in April.
A crackdown on illegal mining, tighter export regulations,
declining onshore reserves and rain, which limited Indonesian
production, helped drive the tin rally earlier this year.
Timah said the volume of tin ore production from offshore
operations during the first half was 8,255 tonnes, down from
9,085 tonnes in the same period in 2010.
Tin ore production from onshore operations rose to 9,446
tonnes during the same period from 8,503 tonnes in the first
half of last year.
Timah is also seeking to reduce dependence on onshore mining
by increasing offshore production capacity, the miner said.
The company is constructing a new type of dredge called
Bucket Wheel Dredge, with better technology that will enable the
firm to mine deeper.
Earlier this month, the Indonesian Tin Industry Association
said an environmental crackdown in the main tin-producing region
of Bangka island was hindering domestic smelters' supplies.
Indonesia, the world's top refined tin exporter, is also
looking to revise royalty payments made on all domestic tin
shipments to close a tax loophole and bring these in line with
existing charges on exports, a senior trade official said last
week.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Jane Baird)