JAKARTA, Aug 25 Refined tin production at Indonesia's Timah , the world's largest integrated tin miner, fell 5 percent in the first half of this year compared with a year ago, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

First-half refined tin production was 18,455 tonnes versus 19,501 tonnes last year, the company said in a statement.

"The declining Timah refined tin production (is) because of slower market demand, especially from China as a major tin consumer in the world," said Norico Gaman, head of research at BNI Securities. "China may experience slower economic growth this year and the impact (is) also on falling China's industries demand for tin.

"Timah reduced its tin production in order to maintain global tin prices," added Gaman. "However, in the same period Timah still could record improving revenue, operating profit, and net income, which was helped by a higher average tin price from last year."

At 1104 GMT, benchmark tin prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) were at $23,500 a tonne, up from $23,250 at the close on Wednesday.

Tin, used in electronics, plating and lead-free solders, struck a record high above $33,000 in April.

A crackdown on illegal mining, tighter export regulations, declining onshore reserves and rain, which limited Indonesian production, helped drive the tin rally earlier this year.

Timah said the volume of tin ore production from offshore operations during the first half was 8,255 tonnes, down from 9,085 tonnes in the same period in 2010.

Tin ore production from onshore operations rose to 9,446 tonnes during the same period from 8,503 tonnes in the first half of last year.

Timah is also seeking to reduce dependence on onshore mining by increasing offshore production capacity, the miner said.

The company is constructing a new type of dredge called Bucket Wheel Dredge, with better technology that will enable the firm to mine deeper.

Earlier this month, the Indonesian Tin Industry Association said an environmental crackdown in the main tin-producing region of Bangka island was hindering domestic smelters' supplies.

Indonesia, the world's top refined tin exporter, is also looking to revise royalty payments made on all domestic tin shipments to close a tax loophole and bring these in line with existing charges on exports, a senior trade official said last week. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Jane Baird)