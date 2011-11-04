PANGKAL PINANG, Indonesia Nov 4 PT Timah , the world's largest integrated miner, will continue to make tin ingot shipments in contracts agreed before an industry group halted all Indonesian exports from October, the firm said on Friday.

Earlier this week, 25 smelters, including PT Timah, agreed to maintain a self-imposed tin ingot shipping ban until the end of December, as they look to support benchmark prices.

"Timah remains committed to following the agreements and a moratorium on tin exports until December 2011," Wirtsa Muhammad Firdaus, Timah's head of public relations, told Reuters.

"The exports are to fulfil our commitments, or contracts, and not for spot buying. PT Timah will only ship tin to consumers who had signed sales purchase agreements before the moratorium agreement was agreed," he said.

The export stoppage will include all of Timah's spot and cash orders, which account for 60 percent of total orders.

He added that such shipments would ensure Timah did not breach contracts and avoid possible legal problems, while maintaining Indonesia's business image.

Indonesia's tin industry has a history of supply disruptions, while a trend of falling output because of declining onshore reserves in the main Bangka island producing region has been boosting prices in recent years.

Tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, last traded at $22,100 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange. The metal, which touched a record high of above $33,000 a tonne in April, has gained around 20 percent since lows on Sept 26, when the stoppage decision was made.

Analysts say the price impact of the latest tin export stoppage could increase in December, when London stocks level are seen falling to a thin level of 10,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Dwi Sadmoko; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)