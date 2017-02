JAKARTA Dec 6 Indonesia's tin smelters plan to export a total of 7,500 tonnes of tin ingots this week, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday, showing an industry export ban that was meant to last until the end of this month has been broken.

Members of Indonesia's tin association (ITA) shipped 7,000 tonnes of tin ingot overseas last week after PT Koba Tin shipped 400 tonnes of tin ingots on Dec 26, to break a self-imposed industry ban aimed at propping up tin prices. (Reporting by Dwi Sadmoko; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)