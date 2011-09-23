PANGKAL PINANG, Sept 23 Tin shipments from the world's top tin exporter Indonesia may fall by over 50 percent to 40,000 tonnes per year, if benchmark prices for the metal remain at current levels or below, an industry association said on Friday.

"My forecast, if prices remain at current level or lower, then annual exports will fall ... with volume at 40,000 tonnes per year," Johan Murod, general secretary at the Indonesian Tin Industry Association, told Reuters.

Tin , mainly used in solders for electronics, struck a record high above $33,000 in April but like other base metals, has slumped to its lowest level in more than one year amid a bleak outlook for the global economy. (Reporting by Dwi Sadmoko; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)