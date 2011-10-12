PANGKAL PINANG, Indonesia Oct 12 A group of five smelters in the main Indonesian tin-producing region of Bangka island, are ready to export 500 tonnes of tin ingots next week if benchmark prices hit $25,000 a tonne, a director said on Wednesday.

The move to hold on to their earlier price stance comes despite the decision on Tuesday by state-owned PT Timah , the world's top integrated tin miner , to resume tin ingot exports, breaking a stoppage agreed by smelters last month.

"Next week we expect the global price of tin could be... $25,000 a tonne, (and) if the price (is) that much, then next week we are ready to do the delivery," Johan Murod, director of Bangka-Belitung Timah Sejahtera, which groups five private tin smelters on Bangka, told Reuters.

"For the initial stage of our exports, (we) will send around 500 tonnes," added Murod, who is also general secretary of Indonesia's Tin Industry Association.

Tin, mainly used in solders for electronics, traded at $22,800 at 0809 GMT and has gained around 20 percent since its lows on Sept. 26, when the export stoppage decision was made.

London Metal Exchange tin touched a record high above $33,000 a tonne in April, but like other base metals, has since been hit by the slowing global economy.

PT Koba Tin, the 11th largest producer last year, is also maintaining the tin ingot export stoppage until prices improve.

"PT Koba Tin in this case, continues to fully respect and support related agreements taken some time ago," Koba spokesman Pahlevi Syahrum told Reuters, when asked whether the unit of Malaysia Smelting Corp Bhd was exporting again.

Since Oct. 1, Indonesian tin smelters in Bangka, an island off Sumatra's east coast and the world's top tin-producing area, have put in place a self-imposed export ban, with the aim of pushing prices above $25,000 a tonne.

At the time, industry analysts questioned whether the stoppage would last long enough to support prices.

Indonesia, the world's second-largest producer of the metal after China, has a track record of supply issues that often impact prices.

A crackdown on illegal mining, tighter export rules, falling onshore reserves and rain that had hindered production in Indonesia, which supplies about 30 percent of the world's tin consumption, helped drive the tin rally earlier this year. (Reporting by Dwi Sadmoko, Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)