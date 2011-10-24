JAKARTA Oct 24 Tin smelters in the world's top refined tin exporter Indonesia, will meet this week to discuss their self-imposed shipping stoppage, the Indonesian Tin Industry Association said on Monday.

Smelters in the main Indonesian tin-producing region of Bangka island, agreed to enforce a tin ingot export stoppage on October 1, in an effort to push benchmark prices above $25,000 a tonne.

Smelters will now meet on Saturday at the Hotel Novotel in Bangka Belitung, said Johan Murod, general secretary at the association and director of Bangka-Belitung Timah Sejahtera, which groups five private tin smelters on Bangka island.

At the time the ban was announced last month, industry analysts questioned whether the stoppage would last long enough to support prices.

Last week, state-owned PT Timah , the world's largest integrated tin miner, reversed its decision from the week before to resume tin ingot exports, the firm's chief executive said.

Tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, traded at $22,000 at 1109 GMT and has gained around 20 percent since its lows on Sept. 26, when the export stoppage decision was made.

This month, tin prices peaked at $23,200 a tonne on Oct. 11. London Metal Exchange tin touched a record high above $33,000 a tonne in April, but like other base metals, has fallen since.

(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Jason Neely)