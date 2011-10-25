* Monthly tin export quota may cut shipments to 2,500 tonnes
* No agreement on export quota; all eyes on Saturday's
meeting
* Indonesia tin smelters want prices from
$23,000-$25,000/tonne
(Recasts, updates throughout, adds comment/detail)
PANGKAL PINANG/JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct 25 Tin
smelters in top exporter Indonesia may end their export ban and
instead impose a monthly quota that would cut shipments by up to
40 percent, the Indonesian Tin Industry Association said on
Tuesday.
Smelters in the main Indonesian tin-producing region of
Bangka island put in place an indefinite stoppage on tin ingot
exports on Oct. 1, in an effort to push benchmark prices to
between $23,000 and $25,000 a tonne.
Ahead of a smelter meeting on Saturday to discuss exports,
Rudi Irawan, chairman of the association, told Reuters one
option is to re-start shipments and introduce a quota that would
cut exports by private firms to around 2,500 tonnes.
"Looking at the current situation, prices should be at
$24,000, but it has not reached this level even though LME
stocks are limited and demand remains constant," said Irawan,
who is also a director at independent smelter CV Stania Prima.
"The plan is to have a written agreement to continue or open
the moratorium, led by the governor on Saturday," added Irawan.
"If exports are opened but the price remains under $24,000,
then we may agree on imposing a quota."
He said the the ideal quota would be 60 percent of total
monthly exports, which he put at around 3,000-4,000 tonnes.
Indonesian refined tin exports for January to September were
73,273.38 tonnes. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes last year and
99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.
Details on the length of any tin ingot export quota and how
it would work in practice would be thrashed out during
Saturday's meeting, Irawan said.
Johan Murod, general secretary of the association, said he
was against the quota idea, as it would lead to "unhealthy
business competition".
Tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, traded at
$22,550 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange at 0600
GMT. The metal, which touched a record high of above $33,000 a
tonne in April, has gained around 23 percent since lows on Sept.
26, when the stoppage decision was made.
Indonesia, the world's No.2 producer of the metal after
China, has a track record of supply issues that often impact
prices.
"The Indonesian tin industry continues its on-again,
off-again policy," said David Thurtell, a Citigroup analyst. "If
it is to remain credible, it must carry through with its
threats.
"The price impact is likely to be positive, but if the
complex is rallying, the impact might be hard to discern."
At the time the tin ingot stoppage was announced last month,
industry analysts questioned if it would last long enough to
support prices.
Last week, state-owned PT Timah , the world's top
integrated tin miner, reversed its decision from the week before
to resume tin ingot exports.
Timah has previously stated it will resume exports if
benchmark prices rise above $23,000 a tonne.
(Reporting by Dwi Sadmoko and Michael Taylor; Additional
reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)