JAKARTA Oct 28 Tin smelters in top exporter
Indonesia are likely to continue a stoppage of ingot supplies
into November, as they try to push benchmark prices above
$25,000 a tonne, an industry official said.
Smelters in the main Indonesian tin-producing region of
Bangka island kicked off an indefinite halt of tin ingot exports
on Oct. 1, in a bid to push benchmark prices to between $23,000
and $25,000 a tonne.
Tin has gained around 10 percent since the stoppage began on
Oct. 1. The metal, mainly used in soldering for electronics,
traded at $22,200 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange
by 0313 GMT, off a record high above $33,000 touched in April.
"We are committed to stop tin exports until $25,000," Johan
Murod, general secretary of the Indonesian Tin Industry
Association and director of Bangka-Belitung Timah Sejahtera,
which groups five private tin smelters on Bangka, told Reuters
in a text message late on Thursday.
"Exactly," he added, when asked if the export stoppage was
likely to continue into November.
Indonesia, the world's No.2 producer of the metal after
China, has a track record of supply issues that often impact
prices.
SATURDAY SMELTER MEET
Ahead of a smelter meeting set for Saturday to discuss
exports, association chairman Rudi Irawan said this week the
self-imposed export stoppage may be ended in favour of a monthly
quota system.
Murod, who is due to attend Saturday's meeting, had already
said he opposed the quota idea as it would lead to unhealthy
business competition.
Indonesian refined tin exports from January to September
were 73,273.38 tonnes. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes last year
and 99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.
In early August, the association said police carrying out an
environmental crackdown in Bangka were hindering domestic
smelters' supplies.
Indonesian trade officials said last month they were looking
to revise royalty payments made on all domestic tin shipments,
to close a tax loophole.
These events come against the backdrop of falling onshore
reserves in Bangka, which is off Sumatra's east coast and the
world's largest tin-producing area.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)