JAKARTA Oct 28 Tin smelters in top exporter Indonesia are likely to continue a stoppage of ingot supplies into November, as they try to push benchmark prices above $25,000 a tonne, an industry official said.

Smelters in the main Indonesian tin-producing region of Bangka island kicked off an indefinite halt of tin ingot exports on Oct. 1, in a bid to push benchmark prices to between $23,000 and $25,000 a tonne.

Tin has gained around 10 percent since the stoppage began on Oct. 1. The metal, mainly used in soldering for electronics, traded at $22,200 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange by 0313 GMT, off a record high above $33,000 touched in April.

"We are committed to stop tin exports until $25,000," Johan Murod, general secretary of the Indonesian Tin Industry Association and director of Bangka-Belitung Timah Sejahtera, which groups five private tin smelters on Bangka, told Reuters in a text message late on Thursday.

"Exactly," he added, when asked if the export stoppage was likely to continue into November.

Indonesia, the world's No.2 producer of the metal after China, has a track record of supply issues that often impact prices.

SATURDAY SMELTER MEET

Ahead of a smelter meeting set for Saturday to discuss exports, association chairman Rudi Irawan said this week the self-imposed export stoppage may be ended in favour of a monthly quota system.

Murod, who is due to attend Saturday's meeting, had already said he opposed the quota idea as it would lead to unhealthy business competition.

Indonesian refined tin exports from January to September were 73,273.38 tonnes. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes last year and 99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.

In early August, the association said police carrying out an environmental crackdown in Bangka were hindering domestic smelters' supplies.

Indonesian trade officials said last month they were looking to revise royalty payments made on all domestic tin shipments, to close a tax loophole.

These events come against the backdrop of falling onshore reserves in Bangka, which is off Sumatra's east coast and the world's largest tin-producing area. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)