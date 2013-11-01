* Oct trade around 3,000 tonnes vs 795 tonnes in preceding month

* ICDX tin membership now at 28

* Exchange says expects to attract more smelters

By Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna

JAKARTA, Nov 1 Tin traded on Indonesia's only approved exchange rose to around 3,000 tonnes last month from 795 tonnes in September, in what signals a partial recovery in shipments by the world's top exporter of the metal.

Indonesia in late August made all 47 registered tin ingot exporters trade on a local exchange before shipping material, as part of efforts to gain greater control of prices.

But the move has hit exports, with Indonesia's biggest tin exporter, PT Timah, declaring force majeure on shipments, because some customers had not joined the Indonesian Commodity and Derivative Exchange (ICDX).

Volumes of the new tin contracts to Oct. 30, the latest available, show 2,890 tonnes traded on the exchange, across three tin contracts , according to exchange data.

In September, the first full month after the new rules came into force, tin exports hit their lowest since early 2007 at 786 tonnes, consisting of 400 tonnes of tin ingot and 386 tonnes of tin solder.

While the October trade figure is an improvement, even if all the supply traded was exported it remains far below October 2012 shipments of 11,048.39 tonnes.

Indonesian supply concerns have helped push benchmark tin prices on the London Metal Exchange up 8 percent since late August to nearly $23,000 a tonne.

Reflecting tighter supply, the price for nearby LME futures contracts narrowed against the three month to $19 from $50 mid month, while LME stocks still available to consumers have dropped to the lowest since mid December. < MSNSTX-TOTAL>

Tin is mainly used as solder in electronics and the supply problems have raised concern among some buyers, though weak demand has helped limit pressures.

"From the buying side no one is in a panic, as the buyers are just not there," said one trader based in London.

Another trader said premiums for low lead tin in warehouses in Singapore were quoted around $350, up from around $300 at the start of September while lower quality brands were still available in LME warehouse in Johor.

Since the new trade rule was introduced, a group of 18 smelters from the main Bangka Belitung tin producing province have said they wanted to trade on the Jakarta Futures Exchange.

Five have now joined the ICDX and exchange officials said there were now 12 registered buyers and 16 sellers.

"We expect to see significant growth in the membership base every month," ICDX Chief Executive Megain Widjaja said.

While the increase in ICDX tin membership should boost future shipments, more than half of tin smelters in Bangka Belitung had stopped operations because of the new government trading regulation, the Indonesia Tin Association (ATTI) said.

The situation could halve Bangka Belitung tin production capacity of 10,000 tonnes per month, Hendra Apollo, secretary general at ATTI said. (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)