* Indonesia tin ingot export freeze holds well, most
smelters toe line
* LME tin stocks fall about 4,000 T to 16,550 T since Oct 1
* Tin inventories at 10,000 tonnes will support prices
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Oct 31 A tin ingot shipping ban in top
exporter Indonesia is holding better than expected, and may
start to significantly lift benchmark prices higher in December
if London inventories fall below 10,000 tonnes, analysts said on
Monday.
On Friday, a group of fifteen smelters on the main
tin-producing island of Bangka agreed to maintain a self-imposed
export stoppage until the end of December or until benchmark
prices rise above $25,000 a tonne.
Smelters in Bangka began a halt of tin ingot exports on Oct.
1, in a bid to push benchmark prices to between $23,000 and
$25,000 a tonne. At the time, several analysts were sceptical
about the smelters' staying power, saying they did not expect
the stoppage to last long.
"The declines in LME stocks suggest that the moratorium has
held so far," said Nicholas Trevethan, a senior metals analyst
at ANZ Bank in Singapore. "The export restrictions seems to be
having, in-part, the desired affect."
Tin prices have gained around 9 percent since the stoppage
began on Oct. 1, and around 20 percent since lows on Sept. 26,
when the stoppage decision was announced.
The metal, mainly used in soldering for electronics, traded
at $22,100 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange by 0311
GMT, off a record high above $33,000 touched in April. On Sept.
23, tin hit its lowest level in more than one year at $17,000 a
tonne, as global economic concerns weighed on prices.
Tin inventories in LME warehouses, are currently at 16,550
tonnes, having dipped from above 20,000 tonnes at the end of
September. <0#LME-STOCKS>
"In the early part of October, the loss of supply of
Indonesian tin seemed to have a very positive affect on the
market," said Trevethan on prices. "The market will really start
to get worried, once tin stocks move towards the two weeks of
supply level -- around 10,000 tonnes."
Looking at benchmark tin price spreads, there doesn't appear
to be any panic on supplies just yet, with cash tin prices
versus three-month contracts at a $48 a tonne discount MSN0-3.
On Sept 29, the backwardation or premium stood at $5 a tonne.
"Yes, it's been well received," said David Thurtell, an
analyst at Citigroup, on Monday's tin price movements, following
the latest export stoppage announcement.
DATA EAGERLY AWAITED
Trevethan said there appeared to be occasional breakages of
the export ban, with one 500 tonne delivery at the end of
October, but overall it was holding well.
Indonesian refined tin exports from January to September
were 73,273.38 tonnes. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes last year
and 99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.
Indonesia's refined tin export data for October, expected
from the Trade Ministry by mid-November, will now be eagerly
eyed by investors.
Earlier this month, state-owned PT Timah , the
world's largest integrated tin miner, reversed its decision to
resume tin ingot exports.
Timah has previously stated that it will begin exports if
benchmark prices rise above $23,000 a tonne. It is not known
whether the firm, which was unavailable for comment on Monday,
will also refuse shipments beyond October.
There are 39 tin smelters approved by the Indonesian trade
ministry to export refined tin.
Indonesia, the world's No.2 producer of the metal after
China, has a track record of supply issues that often impact
prices.
In early August, the association said police carrying out an
environmental crackdown in Bangka were hindering domestic
smelters' supplies.
Indonesian trade officials said last month they were looking
to revise royalty payments made on all domestic tin shipments,
to close a tax loophole.
These events come against the backdrop of falling onshore
reserves in Bangka, which is off Sumatra's east coast and the
world's largest tin-producing area.
(Additional reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Reporting by Michael
Taylor; Editing by Miral Fahmy)