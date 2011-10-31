* Indonesia tin ingot export freeze holds well, most smelters toe line

* LME tin stocks fall about 4,000 T to 16,550 T since Oct 1

* Tin inventories at 10,000 tonnes will support prices

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Oct 31 A tin ingot shipping ban in top exporter Indonesia is holding better than expected, and may start to significantly lift benchmark prices higher in December if London inventories fall below 10,000 tonnes, analysts said on Monday.

On Friday, a group of fifteen smelters on the main tin-producing island of Bangka agreed to maintain a self-imposed export stoppage until the end of December or until benchmark prices rise above $25,000 a tonne.

Smelters in Bangka began a halt of tin ingot exports on Oct. 1, in a bid to push benchmark prices to between $23,000 and $25,000 a tonne. At the time, several analysts were sceptical about the smelters' staying power, saying they did not expect the stoppage to last long.

"The declines in LME stocks suggest that the moratorium has held so far," said Nicholas Trevethan, a senior metals analyst at ANZ Bank in Singapore. "The export restrictions seems to be having, in-part, the desired affect."

Tin prices have gained around 9 percent since the stoppage began on Oct. 1, and around 20 percent since lows on Sept. 26, when the stoppage decision was announced.

The metal, mainly used in soldering for electronics, traded at $22,100 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange by 0311 GMT, off a record high above $33,000 touched in April. On Sept. 23, tin hit its lowest level in more than one year at $17,000 a tonne, as global economic concerns weighed on prices.

Tin inventories in LME warehouses, are currently at 16,550 tonnes, having dipped from above 20,000 tonnes at the end of September. <0#LME-STOCKS>

"In the early part of October, the loss of supply of Indonesian tin seemed to have a very positive affect on the market," said Trevethan on prices. "The market will really start to get worried, once tin stocks move towards the two weeks of supply level -- around 10,000 tonnes."

Looking at benchmark tin price spreads, there doesn't appear to be any panic on supplies just yet, with cash tin prices versus three-month contracts at a $48 a tonne discount MSN0-3. On Sept 29, the backwardation or premium stood at $5 a tonne.

"Yes, it's been well received," said David Thurtell, an analyst at Citigroup, on Monday's tin price movements, following the latest export stoppage announcement.

DATA EAGERLY AWAITED

Trevethan said there appeared to be occasional breakages of the export ban, with one 500 tonne delivery at the end of October, but overall it was holding well.

Indonesian refined tin exports from January to September were 73,273.38 tonnes. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes last year and 99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.

Indonesia's refined tin export data for October, expected from the Trade Ministry by mid-November, will now be eagerly eyed by investors.

Earlier this month, state-owned PT Timah , the world's largest integrated tin miner, reversed its decision to resume tin ingot exports.

Timah has previously stated that it will begin exports if benchmark prices rise above $23,000 a tonne. It is not known whether the firm, which was unavailable for comment on Monday, will also refuse shipments beyond October.

There are 39 tin smelters approved by the Indonesian trade ministry to export refined tin.

Indonesia, the world's No.2 producer of the metal after China, has a track record of supply issues that often impact prices.

In early August, the association said police carrying out an environmental crackdown in Bangka were hindering domestic smelters' supplies.

Indonesian trade officials said last month they were looking to revise royalty payments made on all domestic tin shipments, to close a tax loophole.

These events come against the backdrop of falling onshore reserves in Bangka, which is off Sumatra's east coast and the world's largest tin-producing area. (Additional reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Miral Fahmy)