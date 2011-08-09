UPDATE 3-Russia's Phosagro launches secondary share offering
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.
JAKARTA Aug 9 Indonesia's refined tin exports rose 4.5 percent in July from the same month last year, an official at the trade ministry said on Tuesday.
Indonesia, the world's top tin exporter, shipped 9,265.72 tonnes of refined tin in July, compared to 8,869.51 tonnes in July last year, trade ministry data showed.
It added that tin exports from January until July this year were 59,430.23 tonnes. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro has offered shares at 2,500-2,600 roubles each in a secondary share placement, a financial source and a source close to the placement told Reuters on Wednesday.
