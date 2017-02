JAKARTA, Sept 12 Indonesia's refined tin exports in August are estimated to rise 7.3 percent to 8,559.61 tonnes, a trade ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

Indonesia is looking to revise its royalty payments made on all domestic tin shipments, to close a tax loophole and bring these in line with existing charges on exports in the world's top refined tin exporter. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)