PANGKAL PINANG, Indonesia, Dec 19 (Reuters) -
Following the breakdown of a self-imposed tin export ban,
political infighting has broken out in the Indonesia Tin
Association (ITA), a smelter organisation established to create
a unified front for producers.
Rudy Irawan, a chairman at the ITA, has been removed from
the group of 28 smelters in the world's top refined tin
exporting country, the association's President Hidayat Arsani
said late on Sunday.
Smelters in Indonesia's main tin-producing region of Bangka
island stopped tin ingot shipments from Oct. 1 in an attempt to
prop up global prices.
The export ban faltered this month, despite a sharp fall in
November shipments, after October data showed a surprise
month-on-month rise.
"25 smelters listed as registered exporters who are members
of the ITA, proposed to me to fire Rudy Irawan of ITA
membership," Arsani said. "Because most members agree with the
dismissal orally, we fired him from the ITA."
Arsani said one reason for the dismissal was the actions and
statements Irawan made without ITA approval. Irawan did not
respond to Reuters' queries on the dismissal.
Arsani added that ITA members would arrange a meeting to
discuss finding a replacement for Irawan.
Earlier this month, the ITA lost its secretary after he quit
the group and blamed state-owned PT Timah for the
collapse of the export stoppage.
Last week PT Timah, the world's largest integrated tin
miner, blamed the ban's failure to boost benchmark prices on
shipments from other producing countries.
Indonesia, the world's No.2 producer of the metal after
China, exported 92,487 tonnes of tin last year and 99,287 tonnes
in 2009, trade ministry data showed.
A new Indonesian physical tin contract, due to be launched
on Jan. 12, will be supplied by members of the ITA.
