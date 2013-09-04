SINGAPORE, Sept 4 Indonesia's top tin exporter
PT Timah has stopped tin shipments and declared force
majeure since August 30 when new regulations forcing domestic
producers to trade on a local exchange came into force, a
company spokesman said.
Responding to a question asking whether the company had
called forced majeure, Timah corporate secretary Agung Nugroho
said in a text message: "Yes, we have since the INATIN is
implemented, 30th August".
The Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX)
launched the country's only physical tin contract
last year. As of last Friday, all 47 registered tin ingot
exporters must now trade on a domestic exchange before shipping
material.
(Reporting by Michael Taylor in JAKARTA and Melanie Burton in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)