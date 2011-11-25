PANGKAL PINANG, Indonesia Nov 25 Hundreds
of smelter workers on Indonesia's Bangka island thwarted an
attempt by tin producer PT Koba Tin to export 400 tonnes of
ingot to Singapore on Friday, as they sought to enforce a
self-imposed industry shipping stoppage.
Smelters in the region stopped shipments from Oct. 1 in an
effort to push benchmark tin prices above $23,000 a tonne. At
the time, analysts were unconvinced that the stoppage would hold
firm.
"This is a lesson to a company that is breaking the deal,"
added Johan Murod, secretary at the Indonesia Tin Association
(ITA). "Don't try to export as it will push down the price ...
any company that is trying to export will be intercepted."
The ITA said earlier this week that it would use "people
power" to stop unlisted PT Koba Tin, a joint venture between
Malaysia Smelting Corporation and PT Timah,
from fulfilling contracts agreed before the export stoppage came
into effect.
"We forgot about the moratorium made with the tin
association," said Miswanto, a logistics manager at PT Koba Tin,
after the shipment was blocked at a port. "Koba Tin decided to
cancel the shipment to Singapore."
The ITA, an industry group of 28 smelters from the world's
top refined tin exporting country, has also said it would ask PT
Timah, the world's largest integrated miner, to halt
all shipments as it tries to plug leaks in its eight-week old
ingot export stoppage.
PT Timah's exports contributed to a surprise rise in monthly
export data for October, the ITA said earlier this month, and
analysts say stricter enforcement would be needed to achieve
higher prices.
Tin traded at $20,100 a tonne on the London Metal
Exchange by 1038 GMT. Prices for the metal, mainly used in
solders for electronics, have fallen since a record high above
$33,000 a tonne in April.
(Reporting by Dwi Sadmoko; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)