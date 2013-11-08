* Half of Bangka Belitung smelters shut after new laws

* Indonesian ministers to visit Bangka Belitung next week

* Deputy trade minister says govt to stand firm on new rules

By Yayat Supriatna and Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Nov 8 Indonesian tin reforms aimed at funnelling exports through a single exchange have caused half the smelters in its top tin-producing region to halt their operations and sparked a wave of protest, an industry group said.

The job losses and protests are the first real test of the government's resolve after it imposed tough trading rules on shipments in a bid to raise prices and curb illegal mining.

Regional politicians and leaders from Bangka Belitung met Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan in Jakarta this week to ask for revisions to the tin export regulations, sources said.

Wirjawan, a main backer of the reforms, and the energy and mineral resources minister are due to visit the province on Nov. 16 to meet industry members and listen to their complaints.

"We will welcome them with a big demonstration to protest against their policy on tin," Hendra Apollo, secretary general of the Indonesian Tin Mining Association, told Reuters.

"Because of the stoppage of more than 50 percent of the total tin smelters in Bangka Belitung, more than a thousand workers have been sent home temporarily."

In August, Indonesia forced all 47 registered tin ingot exporters to trade on a local exchange, the Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX), before shipping the metal.

The new regulations have caused exports to plunge and cut the income stream of producers in an industry that supplies two-thirds of Asia's electronics industry with material for use in smart phones and tablets.

Despite the hardships, central government is standing firm on the new rules, Deputy Trade Minister Bayu Krisnamurthi told Reuters.

"Although there are many protests from tin mining and industry players, the government and trade ministry will be consistent with the tin export regulations," Krisnamurthi said. "We will not accommodate pressures to legalise tin produced from illegal mining."

Tin industry sources said it seemed unlikely the government would water down the reforms so close to next year's presidential election.

But if civil unrest increases, traders said, the government may be forced to act, given the importance of export revenue to the region.

"ICDX tin pricing does not work for countless reasons, and if the Indonesian tin business is going to thrive it must change," said a London-based tin trader.

"Taxation receipts for Bangka Island are very important for the local economy, noticeable from the changes over the recent years to rebuilding, roads, schools and so on, and this pressure will inevitably lead to changes in export rules," the trader added.

The country's exports of refined tin recovered somewhat in October, jumping nearly fourfold to 3,314 tonnes from September, a government official told Reuters on Thursday. But shipments are still way below average monthly volumes of around 10,000 tonnes.

VOLUME DIVES

Volume on ICDX tin contracts has slumped this month.

Just 18 lots have traded so far in November across all contracts, compared to a daily average of around 26 lots for the main tin contract in October, exchange data shows.

Traders said that was due in part to a holiday on Tuesday and because ICDX prices are trading well above global prices.

While both global and ICDX prices moved in tandem in September, benchmark ICDX tin has been stuck at $23,400 a tonne since mid-October, while the LME tin price hit two-month lows around $22,400 a tonne this week.

The flat ICDX price reflects sales by state-backed PT Timah, traders said, although the company says it has been selling at various prices.

Traders said that, to comply with the new rules, PT Timah had been selling via the exchange to its own marketing arm, Indometal, based in London, then on to customers to honour its 2013 term shipments.

PT Timah's corporate secretary, Agung Nugroho, said the practice was common among Indonesian smelters, noting Indometal was an ICDX member.

PT Timah's corporate secretary, Agung Nugroho, said the practice was common among Indonesian smelters, noting Indometal was an ICDX member.

"Indometal would like to buy all Timah tin if it can," he said, adding that, given the premium for Indonesian tin over LME prices, "Indometal has to have a profit...(but) it's a very hard job."