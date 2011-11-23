PANGKAL PINANG/JAKARTA Nov 23 The
Indonesia Tin Association is due to meet later on Wednesday to
discuss its near two-month tin ingot shipping ban and details of
a planned spot market, an official said.
Indonesia, the world's No.2 tin producer after China, has a
track record of supply issues that impact prices.
Smelters in Indonesia's top tin-producing region of Bangka
island began a tin ingot export ban on Oct. 1 to boost prices,
which they would like to see above $23,000 a tonne.
Tin traded at $20,700 a tonne on the London Metal
Exchange at 0747 GMT. The metal, mainly used in solders for
electronics, touched a record high above $33,000 a tonne in
April.
The meeting will take place at 1930 local time, Johan Murod,
secretary of the association and a director of Bangka-Belitung
Timah Sejahtera, which groups five private tin smelters on
Bangka, told Reuters in a text message.
"All ITA members must be committed to the ITA agreement
where tin exports are halted," Murod added.
The meeting follows a visit by tin buyers from various
countries, including South Korea, Germany and Taiwan to Bangka
this week to discuss supplies.
"Buyers came for on spot buying, but it doesn't mean that we
will sell tin ingot to them as we are bound by the moratorium
agreement," said Rudi Irawan, chairman of ITA.
There are 39 tin smelters approved by the Indonesian trade
ministry to export refined tin. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes
last year and 99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.
After monthly exports rose in October, analysts had said
production shutdowns and stricter enforcement to plug leaks
would be needed if Indonesian smelters' aim of achieving higher
prices was to succeed.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Indonesia Commodity & Derivative
Exchange (ICDX) said it will launch a physical tin contract and
futures contract in 2012.
ICDX's chief executive officer said material for the
physical tin contract would be supplied by ITA members.
Earlier this month, a group of tin smelters on Bangka island
agreed to set up pricing contracts in competition with the
London Metal Exchange.
At the time, metals analysts were sceptical that an
Indonesian tin contract could rival the benchmark London
contract or attract liquidity.
