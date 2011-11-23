PANGKAL PINANG/JAKARTA Nov 23 The Indonesia Tin Association is due to meet later on Wednesday to discuss its near two-month tin ingot shipping ban and details of a planned spot market, an official said.

Indonesia, the world's No.2 tin producer after China, has a track record of supply issues that impact prices.

Smelters in Indonesia's top tin-producing region of Bangka island began a tin ingot export ban on Oct. 1 to boost prices, which they would like to see above $23,000 a tonne.

Tin traded at $20,700 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange at 0747 GMT. The metal, mainly used in solders for electronics, touched a record high above $33,000 a tonne in April.

The meeting will take place at 1930 local time, Johan Murod, secretary of the association and a director of Bangka-Belitung Timah Sejahtera, which groups five private tin smelters on Bangka, told Reuters in a text message.

"All ITA members must be committed to the ITA agreement where tin exports are halted," Murod added.

The meeting follows a visit by tin buyers from various countries, including South Korea, Germany and Taiwan to Bangka this week to discuss supplies.

"Buyers came for on spot buying, but it doesn't mean that we will sell tin ingot to them as we are bound by the moratorium agreement," said Rudi Irawan, chairman of ITA.

There are 39 tin smelters approved by the Indonesian trade ministry to export refined tin. Exports totaled 92,487 tonnes last year and 99,287 tonnes in 2009, trade ministry data showed.

After monthly exports rose in October, analysts had said production shutdowns and stricter enforcement to plug leaks would be needed if Indonesian smelters' aim of achieving higher prices was to succeed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indonesia Commodity & Derivative Exchange (ICDX) said it will launch a physical tin contract and futures contract in 2012.

ICDX's chief executive officer said material for the physical tin contract would be supplied by ITA members.

Earlier this month, a group of tin smelters on Bangka island agreed to set up pricing contracts in competition with the London Metal Exchange.

At the time, metals analysts were sceptical that an Indonesian tin contract could rival the benchmark London contract or attract liquidity. (Reporting by Dwi Sadmoko in PANGKAL PINANG and Michael Taylor in JAKARTA; Editing by Roshni Menon)