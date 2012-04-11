JAKARTA, April 11 Community leaders from Indonesia's main tin producing region of the Bangka-Belitung islands met on Wednesday and demanded greater representation and more say on how the country's largest tin miner PT Timah is run.

The meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta was partly arranged by Johan Murod, the former secretary at the Indonesia Tin Association and ex-director at a group of six private tin smelters on Bangka island.

"They need to give more prosperity to the native people of Bangka," Murod told Reuters. "Those people in top management positions should come from Bangka."

A spokesman for PT Timah, the world's largest exporter of tin and the second-largest producer of refined tin, declined to comment.

The community leaders plan to hand a letter detailing their demands to Indonesian government officials.

"The working performance of the company can be improved and all company policies should improve the prosperity of the people," Murod added.

According to the company's website, the company has tin mining rights for 522,460 hectares, both on-shore and off-shore the Bangka-Belitung islands. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)