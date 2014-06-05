JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesian shipping company PT
Trada Maritime Tbk is at risk of defaulting on its
debt of around $31 million to the International Finance Corp
(IFC), the private sector lending arm of the World Bank.
Trada Maritime received a letter dated May 28 from the IFC
requiring it to pay a principal amount of $30.57 million as well
as interest and other costs of $774,360 within three working
days, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
Trada Maritime also owes $15 million to Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. The company had discussed ways to pay
off its debt to its creditors and they will have another meeting
on June 17, it said.
The potential for default underscores the plight of the
Indonesian shipping sector, which has been struggling with a
heavy debt burden, oversupply and lackluster rates.
Last month, the chief of unlisted PT Pelayaran Nasional
Indonesia was replaced after the state-owned shipping company
suffered a loss in 2013, local media reported.
Oil and gas shipping firm PT Berlian Laju Tanker,
which narrowly escaped bankruptcy last year, said in January it
had cut its fleet size by 44 percent and will transfer a stake
in its subsidiary to one of its creditors.
