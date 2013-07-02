* Freeport Indonesia's mining contract due to end in 2021

JAKARTA, July 2 A deadly tunnel collapse at Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold's Indonesian mine seven weeks ago should not delay contract talks with the U.S.-based firm, a member of the government negotiating team said, adding that he hoped to strike a deal as soon as possible.

Contract talks between Freeport Indonesia and the government were put on hold after a training area in a tunnel caved in on May 14, killing 28 people at the world's No.2 copper mine in remote West Papua.

"It is tragic what happened, but Indonesia needs to be cognizant of where it needs to be going forward as an economic relevance to the world," Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan told Reuters. "It is important for a conclusion to be reached sooner rather than later because it will reflect upon the desires of both Freeport and the Indonesian government."

"ASAP," said Wirjawan, when asked about the ideal time for the talks to be concluded. "I'm hopeful that there will be a meeting of minds between both sides."

Open-pit mining at Freeport's Grasberg mine is due to end after 2016, just five years before its current mining contract expires. Freeport estimates it will cost about $15 billion to turn the complex into a vast underground mine, an investment that only makes sense if it has a new contract with the Indonesian government beyond 2021.

The contract renegotiations have rumbled on for more than a year, with the government seeking bigger royalty payments, commitments on domestic processing and greater divestment by foreign miners.

Freeport currently owns 90.64 percent of Freeport Indonesia, while Indonesia's government owns about 9 percent.

"Things are moving in the right direction in terms of royalty distribution," said Wirjawan, who is part of the negotiating team led by chief economics minister Hatta Rajasa.

"There are one or two things that might have been pending -- one of which is the degree to which they would be open minded with building a smelter."

Last year Indonesia asked all miners to submit plans to build refineries or smelters ahead of a January 2014 ban on raw mineral exports.

Freeport has consistently said that it is willing to supply any new copper smelters in Indonesia with raw copper concentrates but is reluctant to build smelting operations itself.

Indonesian government officials appear to have softened their initial rigidness over the policy in recent months, but remain committed to adding value to resources.

Freeport currently pays a copper royalty rate that varies from 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent, and a fixed rate of 1 percent for gold and silver.

At a recent event in Jakarta, Freeport Indonesia President Director Rozik Soetjipto said the Arizona-based firm was willing to increase the copper royalty to 4 percent, with gold at 3.75 percent and silver at 3.25 percent.

The miner, which estimated that it contributed around $1 billion to the Indonesian economy last year, has also suggested it could list on the Jakarta exchange and offer the government a further 9.36 percent stake.

CHANGE OF GUARD

Freeport inked a 30-year contract to tap Grasberg's riches in 1991 in a deal with former autocratic president Suharto, who stood down in 1998 after 32-years in power.

In its current contract renegotiations, Freeport has to contend with decentralization and a young democratic system that remains burdened with special interests.

Despite Wirjawan's optimism, May's accident is playing on the minds of legislators, who will closely monitor the negotiations and need to be consulted before any new contract deal is signed off by the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

"Indonesia is not the same as 40 years ago," said Satya Widya Yudha, an influential member of parliament who sits on the commission for energy and natural resources. "We have to treat investors fairly, but the country is changing."

"Freeport must answer for the accident that happened," Yudha told Reuters. "They should prove if they want to stay longer, and that they're concerned about safety." (Additional reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Nadhila Renaldi and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)