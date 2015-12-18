UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA Dec 18 Indonesia's president said on Friday he will "immediately" summon the transport minister after domestic media reported that the ministry has banned online ride-hailing services like Go-Jek.
"Don't let the people be burdened because of regulations. (The regulations) need to be managed," Joko Widodo said on his official Twitter account (@jokowi).
The transport ministry is cracking down on personal vehicles that are used as public transport without licences and without complying with regulations, Kompas.com reported, citing a senior ministry official.
The crackdown has brought a strong public backlash in a country where transport options are limited. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.