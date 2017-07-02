JAKARTA, July 2 Indonesia has set minimum and
maximum tariffs for online car-hailing services, aiming to
ensure comparable pricing with conventional transport providers
whose drivers have complained about being undercut by their
newer competitors.
Ride-hailing services such as U.S. group Uber Technologies
Inc, Southeast Asia's Grab and Indonesia's GO-JEK have
heavily subsidised their drivers in Indonesia in order to gain
market share in the country of 250 million people, analysts say.
The transport ministry said it had set a tariff range for
online car-hailing services of 3,500-6,000 rupiah ($0.26-$0.45)
per kilometre for the islands of Java, Bali and Sumatra. For
Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara, Maluku and Papua, the range
is 3,700-6,500 rupiah per kilometre.
The regulation kicked in on July 1 and will be evaluated in
the next six months, the ministry said in a statement.
"There has to be a balance between conventional and online
transport, so that has to be regulated," Pudji Hartanto
Iskandar, director-general of land transport at the ministry,
told Reuters by phone.
Indonesia's two biggest established taxi operators are PT
Blue Bird Tbk and PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk
, whose shares have fallen on investor concerns about
competition from the cheaper ride-hailing services.
Drivers of Blue Bird and Express have called for a ban on
ride-hailing services, claiming they were subject to less
stringent requirements than conventional taxis. (reut.rs/1RgSf0M0)
Uber said in an emailed statement it had yet to receive a
copy of Indonesia's regulations.
"However, we remain committed to working with the government
to find a path forward that accommodates the interests of riders
and driver partners and supports innovation, competition and
customer choice," Uber said.
Grab and GO-JEK did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
($1 = 13,325.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Mark Potter)