(Corrects name of company in first paragraph to Northstar Group
and removes incorrect Reuters Instrument Code)
SINGAPORE Dec 11 Indonesia's Salim Group,
headed by the country's third-richest man Anthoni Salim, is
raising $1 billion from a group of private equity firms
including Northstar Group and TPG, two people with
knowledge of the matter said.
Gateway Management, a Singapore fund backed by former
Standard Chartered bankers, also took part in the fundraising,
the sources added.
The Indonesian group is raising funds, using its unlisted
companies as collateral and will utilised the proceeds to repay
debt, the sources said, declining to be named as the matter
remained confidential.
Northstar and TPG declined to comment. Salim Group
executives were not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)