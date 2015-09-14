BRIEF-Ford Motor invests $1.2 bln in three Michigan facilities
* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco
JAKARTA, Sept 14 Jakarta police arrested on Monday 30 drivers working for Uber Technologies Inc as the car-hailing service is not leagl in the city, a police spokesman said on Monday.
Uber and its drivers do not meet the formal requirements to operate as a public transportation service, Jakarta police spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
In a statement, Uber said it would take the issue up with the city's governor. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says investing $850 million in Michigan assembly plant to retool plant to build new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco
* Amazon announces AmazonFresh Pickup, a new grocery service Further company coverage: