JAKARTA, April 11 Garuda Indonesia will buy 11 Airbus A330 passenger jets from European planemaker Airbus worth about $2.5 billion at list prices, Indonesia's state enterprises minister Dahlan Iskan told Reuters on Wednesday.

The purchase, first revealed by industry sources on Tuesday, is set to be unveiled by British Prime Minister David Cameron later on Wednesday at the start of a 24-hour visit to Indonesia aimed at boosting trade and investment.

The new jets would increase the number of long-haul A330s already delivered to Garuda or on order from the airline by two-thirds and would be powered by UK-supplied Rolls-Royce engines.

The A330-300 sells for $231 million at list prices, but airlines typically pay less than the official price.

