(Updates with British PM comment, background)
JAKARTA, April 11 Indonesia's flag carrier
Garuda will sign a deal for 11 Airbus
passenger jets on Wednesday, during a visit by British Prime
Minister David Cameron aimed at boosting trade and investment.
The purchase of the A330 jets, worth about $2.5 billion and
powered by UK supplied Rolls-Royce engines, reflects the
growing consumer demand that is attracting political leaders and
financiers to court Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"This deal between Airbus and Garuda Indonesia Airlines is
great news for the UK aerospace industry," Cameron told
reporters after arriving in Jakarta on a 24-hour visit.
Cameron's coalition government is trying to boost British
manufacturing to reduce reliance on financial services and to
limit exposure to the crisis-hit euro zone by doing more
business with fast-growing emerging markets.
Cameron, accompanied by about 35 executives on an Asian
tour, has said he sees enormous potential in Indonesia, and the
British delegation is expected to focus on possible deals in
energy, construction, retail, pharmaceutical, defence and
financial services sectors.
The new Airbus jets will increase by two-thirds the number
of long-haul A330s already delivered to Garuda or on order from
the airline. Its main domestic rival Lion Air in February signed
a record $22 billion deal for planes from Boeing Co.
That deal was first announced during a visit to Jakarta by
U.S. President Barack Obama. Leaders from China and France also
visited last year together with large delegations of executives
sniffing for investment opportunities, especially to overhaul
Indonesia's dilapidated infrastructure.
Indonesia is seeing a rapidly expanding aviation sector as a
growing middle class, and business executives, opt to travel by
air across an archipelago of 17,000 islands. Many islands lack
good roads or railways, while ship connections are sporadic and
slow, and deadly transport accidents are common.
Many airlines use ageing propeller planes to navigate remote
and mountainous eastern provinces such as Papua, where a Garuda
plane skidded off the runway on Wednesday. Garuda was removed
from a European Union blacklist on Indonesian carriers in 2009.
Garuda's CEO Emirsyah Satar said he planned to use the new
Airbus planes to expand in Asia-Pacific, including to China,
South Korea and Australia.
Southeast Asian carriers have ordered $47 billion worth of
aircraft for the coming decade.
(Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu and Mohammed Abbas; Writing by
Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Michael Perry)